Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

City Council to discuss growth at UC Davis
With UC Davis drafting its long-range growth plans, Davis city leaders and residents are worried about campus plans to increase enrollment by thousands of students in the next 10 years. Of particular concern is where all those students will be housed in the notoriously slow-growth city. The City Council is scheduled to discuss its response to the university’s proposals, including requesting the university build more on-campus housing. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. in its chambers, 23 Russell Blvd.
Galt weighs pot rules
The Galt City Council is scheduled to consider marijuana regulation at its 10 a.m. meeting. The changes under review come after state voters passed Proposition 64 in November, legalizing recreational marijuana and allowing some local regulation. The changes under consideration in Galt would modify the city’s development code to regulate the personal, medical and commercial use of marijuana, including requiring an indoor cultivation permit before allowing residents to cultivate up to six plants within structures on their properties. The council meets in its chambers at 380 Civic Drive, Galt.
Christmas music at the Capitol
The state Capitol’s annual holiday music program continues Tuesday with performances by the Folsom Lake Youth Choir at 11 a.m.; Mellodika, a harp duo, at noon; and harpist Alaina Rose at 1 p.m. The performances take place in the Capitol’s rotunda. They are free and open to the public. Additional performances are scheduled starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For a complete schedule of events go to the California State Capitol Museum’s website at capitolmuseum.ca.gov.
Things to do
▪ “Wild Nights and Holiday Lights,” from 5 to 8 p.m. at Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary, features 50 lighted trees, a chance to see zoo animals after dark, presentations by docents, Santa Claus, carolers and more. Admission is $5; children under 2 get in free. The zoo is at 403 Stafford St., Folsom. The program continues nightly through Friday.
▪ Vox Musica opens its 11th season with “Voices of Peace: A Vox Christmas,” a performance of literature from the Baroque period accompanied by a period string ensemble and organ continuo. The 7 p.m. performance will be held at Beatnik Studio, 723 S St., and costs $20.
▪ The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center at 7:30 p.m.
Comments