Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

0:54 City wants to limit access to parts of Del Paso Regional Park Pause

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

3:16 Go for a ride in a Google autonomous car

2:24 Watch massive rockslide that closed Highway 299 in Northern California

3:51 Darrell Steinberg sworn in as Sacramento’s 56th mayor

2:25 Sacramento Kings legends bid farewell to Sleep Train Arena

0:12 See the nice dusting of snow at High Camp at Squaw Valley in Tahoe