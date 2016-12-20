Local
81 homeless people remembered at 3rd Annual Interfaith Memorial
Cathy Creswell reads a passage as she and more than 150 guests, including recently elected Mayor Darrell Steinberg, remembered the homeless who died this year on the streets in Sacramento County at the 3rd Annual Interfaith Homeless Memorial Service held at Trinity Cathedral on Monday, December 19, 2016. The numbers of homeless men and women that have died in Sacramento County has risen sharply in recent years, according to a report release on Monday.Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee