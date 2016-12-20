The Taiwan Issue Explained

A Placer County sheriff's deputy used his vehicle to provide a little interference for a bear that appeared to be limping as it tried to elude two coyotes pursuing it across Highway 89 at Squaw Valley. The video was posted Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
With multiple homeless encampments stranded by rising water, fire crews were undergoing extensive rescue operations on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 and Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. A total of 10 adults and 13 dogs have been removed from encampments so far. Many tents were inundated as crews searched tent to tent.
A driver who fled from deputies at times at up to 100 mph died when she crashed into a building in old town Folsom early Thursday morning, Dec. 15, 2016. The pursuit began just before 3 a.m. Thursday in Arden Arcade near Darwin Street and Red Robin Lane when a deputy ran a license plate on a car and the plate came back as being stolen. The deputy tried to pull over the woman at the wheel but she immediately stepped on the gas and tried to lose the officer.
New Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has opted to ride around in a used Ford Fusion that was already in the city fleet rather than using just-departed Mayor Kevin Johnson's fancy Chevy Tahoe as his official vehicle.