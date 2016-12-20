The Taiwan Issue Explained

A driver who fled from deputies at times at up to 100 mph died when she crashed into a building in old town Folsom early Thursday morning, Dec. 15, 2016. The pursuit began just before 3 a.m. Thursday in Arden Arcade near Darwin Street and Red Robin Lane when a deputy ran a license plate on a car and the plate came back as being stolen. The deputy tried to pull over the woman at the wheel but she immediately stepped on the gas and tried to lose the officer.