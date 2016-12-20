Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Council applications sought
Applications to fill a vacant seat on the Rocklin City Council are being accepted until 10 a.m. Jan. 3. Candidates will be interviewed in open session during a special council meeting on Jan. 5, city officials said. The selected candidate will be sworn in that night and serve through 2018. For more information on requirements and how to apply, go to Rocklin.ca.us.
Holiday classic on big screen
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday movie classic starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, will be shown at 7 p.m. at Crest Theatre, 1013 K St., Sacramento. Go to www.crestsacramento.com for information.
Guide to area Christmas lights
Want to see the best Christmas lights in the area? With the help of Sacramento Bee readers who suggested where to find creative, fun and bright outdoor Christmas holiday displays, The Bee presents its annual guide to the best holiday lights in the Sacramento region at sacb.ee/88oJ.
