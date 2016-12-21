Local

December 21, 2016 1:00 PM

These videos touched, rocked, shocked and stirred up Sacramento in 2016

Sacramento Bee Staff

News erupted in various ways in various arenas in 2016, and the ubiquitous camera captured many​ moments for us to relive. Here are key videos that told those 2016 stories of Sacramento and the greater capital region.

POLICE SHOOTINGS:

Exclusive surveillance video shows Sacramento Police shooting, killing mentally ill man

Security camera video obtained Tuesday by The Sacramento Bee shows Joseph Mann running down Del Paso Boulevard as he is chased by Sacramento police officers. He stops and gestures toward the officers, who then shoot him multiple times.

***

JERRY BROWNISMS

Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

Gov. Jerry Brown promised California would continue to vigorously pursue climate science the annual American Geophysical Union fall meeting in San Francisco. Video courtesy of American Geophysical Union

Alexei Koseff akoseff@sacbee.com

***

NAZIS AMONG US

Witness stunned by sudden outbreak of violence at state Capitol

A protester against white supremacy members recalls the violence at the State Capitol on Sunday, June 26, 2016. Anti-Fascist and fascist groups clashed in several areas on the grounds of the State Capitol resulting in at least 10 people injured - five bei

Erasmo Martinez The Sacramento Bee

***

DEMARCUS COUSINS GOES OFF

Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins goes on a profane tirade against Sacramento Bee sports columnist Andy Furillo.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

***

KANYE WEST GOES OFF

Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

Warning: Video includes offensive language. During his Sacramento show at Golden 1 Center, Kanye West made a rambling speech before walking offstage.

Taryn Luna The Sacramento Bee

***

A DOG FINDS A HOME

Dog once left for dead, 'Freeway Frida' goes to new home

The German shepherd that spent weeks along Highway 99 is going home with Galt Officer Sylvia Coelho. Freeway Frida was suffering from a broken leg, malnutrition and other ailments.

Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

***

DOG MAULING

Child mauled by dogs 'an awful tragedy'

Linda resident Ronald Trapp mourns the death of 9-year-old Tyler Trammell-Huston, who was mauled to death by three dogs that were described as pit bulls or pit bull mixes now being held at Yuba County Animal Control. "May the child rest in peace," Trapp s

Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

***

TWINS, TOGETHER AS TWO

Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

Conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval stable following successful separation ​at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital on Tuesday, December 6 in a 17-hour surgery.

Manny Crisostomo The Sacramento Bee

***

SEE IT, RAW

Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash

Watch as a plane full of skydivers flips over and crashes and the skydivers escape the plane. Sebastian Alvarez was on the Cessna 208, wearing a helmet camera and capturing dramatic moments as the plane crashed in a Lodi vineyard, clipping a grapevine wir

courtesy Sebastian Alvarez

***

BYE, PIE

Jailhouse interview with man who threw pie at Mayor Kevin Johnson

Sean Thompson, 32, explains why he threw a pie at Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson.

Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee

