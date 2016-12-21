Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Thursday

Choir to perform at Capitol
The Renaissance Choir of Sacramento is scheduled to perform as part of the State Capitol Holiday Music Program. The free concert is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon at the California State Capitol Museum, 10th and L streets, Sacramento. Go to http://capitolmuseum.ca.gov for more information.
Ice rink open until 10 p.m.
The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 701 K St., near the Golden 1 Center in St. Rose of Lima Park. Go to https://godowntownsac.com for more information.
Guide to area Christmas lights
Want to see the best Christmas lights in the area? With the help of Sacramento Bee readers who suggested where to find creative, fun and bright outdoor Christmas holiday displays, The Bee presents its annual guide to the best holiday lights in the Sacramento region at sacb.ee/88oJ.
Comments