Consul general of Mexico in Sacramento dies

Alejandra García Williams, consul general of Mexico in Sacramento, who dealt with 24 Central and Northern California counties, died Monday. She died of cancer at age 50, according to the Orange County Register.
García Williams arrived in Sacramento last year from Orange County, replacing former Consul General Carlos González Gutiérrez, who was reassigned to Austin, Texas.
García Williams was an experienced diplomat, having dedicated more than 25 years to her career. She served in various capacities within Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She previously held posts in Paris, Washington, D.C., and Mexico City.
García Williams had Spanish and English roots. Her father was a doctor and her mother was an artist and musician, Their daughter attended Mexico City’s Universidad Iberoamericana, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations. She also has a certificate in diplomacy on international finances and politics from Oxford University.
Mexico’s secretary of foreign affairs, Claudia Ruiz Massieu, issued several tweets after learning of García Williams’ death.
“Today, the Secretary of Foreign Relations loses one of its best employees. Ambassador García Williams will always be an example of dedication and love for México.”
She added: “She was a dedicated, talented and professional woman who dedicated 25 years of her life to serve México.”
The members of Cien Amigos, a group that collaboratively on several projects with the Mexican Consulate in Sacramento, issued a statement regarding her death.
“We mourn the loss of a brave woman committed to her service to Mexico and to Mexicans living abroad. We will miss her leadership on the many projects we had the fortune of sharing with her. The ‘Steps to College’ university fair, ‘Cien Amigos – IME Becas’ scholarship program and ‘Mexico Advocacy Day’ in Sacramento won’t be the same without her.”
Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León shared a similar sentiment on Twitter: “My most profound condolences to the family of Ambassador Alejandra Williams. She was a great friend to the U.S. and California.”
A Mass is scheduled for García Williams at noon Thursday at St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, 3235 Arden Way, Sacramento.
