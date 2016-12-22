New state alcohol laws ban powdered booze, but allow sipping in a beauty salon

New booze laws on the books in California next year will ban powdered alcohol, allow a glass of wine or beer with a haircut and make it OK to bring some home brew to a bar under certain circumstances.
The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control provided summaries of the new alcoholic beverage laws that go into effect Jan. 1:
▪ A beauty salon or barbershop licensed by the board of Barbering and Cosmetology may serve up to 12 ounces of beer or 6 ounces of wine to customer without an alcoholic beverage license or permit. The establishments can’t charge for the alcohol.
▪ Californians may bring beer made at home into an ABC-licensed club, restaurant or bar, brewpub, beer or small beer manufacturer, but only as part of a home brewers club meeting or homemade beer competition. Club members can also drink and exchange home brew at club meetings or competitions. Those who are not club members can’t drink the home brew.
▪ Powdered alcohol is banned in the state. Another bill requires the ABC to suspend or revoke the license of any business that makes, distributes or offers powdered alcohol for sale. Anybody who does so could face a fine up to $500.
▪ Makers, distributors and producers of alcoholic beverages cannot offer wine coupons to ABC licensed stores, bars and restaurants. The coupon prohibition previously only applied to beer.
Editor’s note: The spelling of powdered alcohol in the third item has been corrected.
