Sacramento artist Garibaldi says no to Trump’s inauguration invite

What do Kiss, Céline Dion and Sacramento performance artist David Garibaldi have in common? They’ve all reportedly turned down invitations to perform at inauguration events for President-elect Donald Trump next month.
Garibaldi took to Twitter last Friday evening to say he had been asked “to perform at one of the inauguration events.”
“For the record so there is no confusion … I was asked to perform at a Trump inauguration event … my response … I don’t support bullies,” Garibaldi wrote.
“Honestly they could have paid me quadruple my fee … 10X my fee … no amount of money will change my heart. So no on Trump inauguration,” he added in a separate tweet.
Trump’s transition team did not respond to a request for comment sent to the group’s media office. The Radio City Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Jackie Evancho are all reportedly performing at inauguration events.
Garibaldi performs around the world, painting large portraits as he moves and dances to music. He’s performed during NBA games and concerts, and was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent.”
