Truckers rely on the pusher to get over Donner Summit

2:24 Watch massive rockslide that closed Highway 299 in Northern California Pause

0:35 Wrecked Folsom light rail crossing could take two months to fix, upending commutes

1:12 Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

0:54 Ski resorts in for White Christmas

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes

3:08 Dangerous driving conditions caught on Donner Summit camera

3:29 DeMarcus Cousins on winning streak: 'Team's playing the right way'

2:21 49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch