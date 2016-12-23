Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

Pajama party at zoo
The Sacramento Zoo invites guests to take part in a Pajama Party on Christmas Eve. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 3930 W. Land Park Drive. Go to www.saczoo.org for more information.
Fairytale Town for free
Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Drive, Sacramento, is offering free admission from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, weather permitting. If skies are gray, call Fairytale Town at 916-808-7462 to confirm hours for the day. Go to www.fairytaletown.org for more information.
Stroll with a naturalist
The Effie Yeaw Nature Center offers a Solstice Stroll from 10:30 a.m. to noon at 2850 San Lorenzo Way, Carmichael. Visitors can take a walk with a naturalist at the center in Ancil Hoffman County Park. Go to www.sacnaturecenter.net for more information.
Guide to area Christmas lights
Want to see the best Christmas lights in the area? With the help of Sacramento Bee readers who suggested where to find creative, fun and bright outdoor Christmas holiday displays, The Bee presents its annual guide to the best holiday lights in the Sacramento region at sacb.ee/88oJ.
