Week’s 5 most-watched videos from The Sacramento Bee

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes Pause

0:30 Christmas gift package stolen from front door

2:04 Burglar caught on video coming through the ceiling of Folsom restaurant

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

1:47 Mother of defendant in Clavo shooting speaks

0:42 Four fishermen rescued from island near Nimbus Dam

0:44 Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy

2:20 A mother's tribute to her slain son, J.J. Clavo

2:05 How to make a ribbon angel for your Christmas tree