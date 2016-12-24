Week’s 5 most-watched videos from The Sacramento Bee

If you didn't get a chance to see what readers were watching, or you need a second look, here are a handful of the most popular videos this week, Dec.19-23, 2016.
1. DeMarcus Cousins expressed his displeasure with Sacramento Bee columnist Andy Furillo, heaping verbal abuse on the scribe, a barrage preserved on video.
2. Check out this thief blithely striding up to a porch, stealing a gift meant for a 9-year-old girl, then scuttling off to her get-away sedan.
3. A Placer County sheriff's deputy used his vehicle to provide a little interference for a bear that appeared to be limping as it tried to elude two coyotes pursuing it across Highway 89 at Squaw Valley.
4. Another look: This explanation of California’s assault weapons ban, taking effect Jan. 1, generated interest anew.
5. Snowy conditions on mountain roads can present problems for big rigs trying to get safely over the high country. Caltrans is giving some of those trucks a needed push.
