Local

December 24, 2016 1:30 PM

Week’s 5 most-watched videos from The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Bee Staff

If you didn't get a chance to see what readers were watching, or you need a second look, here are a handful of the most popular videos this week, Dec.19-23, 2016.

1. DeMarcus Cousins expressed his displeasure with Sacramento Bee columnist Andy Furillo, heaping verbal abuse on the scribe, a barrage preserved on video.

Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins goes on a profane tirade against Sacramento Bee sports columnist Andy Furillo.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

2. Check out this thief blithely striding up to a porch, stealing a gift meant for a 9-year-old girl, then scuttling off to her get-away sedan.

Christmas gift package stolen from front door

A Sacramento woman took to Facebook in an attempt to identify the person who stole a package from her front door the day. Kirsten Larsen, who lives near Main and Norwood avenue, said the package contained Christmas gifts for her 9-year-old daughter.

Courtesy of Kirsten Larsen

3. A Placer County sheriff's deputy used his vehicle to provide a little interference for a bear that appeared to be limping as it tried to elude two coyotes pursuing it across Highway 89 at Squaw Valley.

Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy

A Placer County sheriff's deputy used his vehicle to provide a little interference for a bear that appeared to be limping as it tried to elude two coyotes pursuing it across Highway 89 at Squaw Valley. The video was posted Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.

Placer County Sheriff's Office

4. Another look: This explanation of California’s assault weapons ban, taking effect Jan. 1, generated interest anew.

Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

New California laws will broaden the definition of prohibited assault weapons, cracking down on a quick-reloading device referred to as the "bullet button."

Jeremy B. White jwhite@sacbee.com

5. Snowy conditions on mountain roads can present problems for big rigs trying to get safely over the high country. Caltrans is giving some of those trucks a needed push.

This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

Caltrans and California Trucking Assn. team up to employ two "pusher" trucks for stalled big rigs. A pusher truck is used to move semi-trucks out of traffic or give them the momentum needed to move through the snow after a loss of traction.

Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee

Related content

Local

Comments

 

Videos

Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos