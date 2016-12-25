Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.
1) Recovery on Cobb Mountain: Renewal stirs in a fire-scarred community
The small community of Cobb Mountain in southern Lake County works to rebuild itself after the devastating 2015 Valley Fire. Fueled by drought-parched trees and wind, that wildfire destroyed nearly 1,300 dwellings, wiped out 76,067 acres of forestland and killed four people, ranking it among the most destructive ever in California.
2) The fastest growing county in California is … Yolo?
3) Raiders feel the pain despite win over Colts
The pain for the Raiders might have been even worse. Quarterback Derek Carr broke his right leg in the fourth quarter, sending Oakland into its first postseason in 14 years with backup quarterback Matt McGloin at the helm.
4) A talker: The grieving mother who refuses to hate the teenager accused of killing her son
JJ Clavo was shot in the neck hours before he was to suit up for a football game for Grant High School in Del Paso Heights. Since his death, his mother, Nicole, has rejected anger. Marcos Breton column.
5) Popular on Twitter: Sacramento County is poised to expand urban farming. Here’s a look at what could come.
Chanowk Yisrael already has the pop-up tent for the farm stand he’ll operate on Roosevelt Avenue as soon as Sacramento County gives him the go-ahead. Just blocks away in the city of Sacramento, his neighbors are already allowed to sell produce on their properties under a 2015 ordinance.
6) Popular on Facebook: Missing Auburn man found in a ‘Christmas miracle on Miracle Drive’
7) Popular on video: Christmas gift package stolen from front door
