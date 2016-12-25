Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Celebrating Kwanzaa with Rwandan ambassador
A celebration of the Golden Anniversary of Kwanzaa features keynote speaker H.E. Mathilde Mukantabana, Rwandan ambassador to the United States. The free event, presented by the California Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association, is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of the state Capitol, 10th and L streets, in the John Burton Room 4203.
Observed Christmas holiday
Monday is the observed Christmas holiday for most federal and state offices, school districts and courts. There will be no regular U.S. Postal Service delivery and Sacramento Regional Transit will operate on its holiday schedules.
Things to do
▪ The Sacramento Kings play the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
▪ The Night After Christmas Party is a fundraiser featuring live music and entertainment. The event for those 21 and older begins at 8 p.m. at the Press Club, 2030 P St., Sacramento. Proceeds benefit Loaves and Fishes.
▪ It’s the last day this year for interactive story time at the California State Railroad Museum. The 11 a.m. weekly Monday program is designed for children ages 2 to 5 and fosters the love of reading through railroads and trains. It starts at 11 a.m. at the museum, 1251 I St., Sacramento.
