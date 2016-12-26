Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Holiday ice skating glides on in Sacramento, Folsom
Clear, cold weather this week makes it a fine time to check out one of the Sacramento region’s holiday ice skating venues. The downtown Sacramento ice rink at St. Rose of Lima Park, near the Golden 1 Center, has been a holiday tradition for almost a quarter-century. It operates through Jan. 16. Admission is $12 and $6 for children under 6. Discounts are available for Western Health Advantage members, RT riders and others. The rink is open from 2 to 8 p.m. on weekdays, with longer hours on weekends. Check its website for further details.
In historic downtown Folsom, a circular rink is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with $12 admission ($10 for those under 8) and skate rental for $3. The rink’s website offers additional information.
The Global Winter Wonderland at Cal Expo offers free skate rental with the purchase of $12 admission for 45 minutes of skating. It’s open daily until Jan. 2 and again on the weekend of Jan. 6-8.
Things to do
▪ Chabad of Sacramento invites all to the annual lighting of a giant menorah on the west steps of the state Capitol at 5 p.m. Music will be provided by Wild Branches and friends.
▪ The California Musical Theater presents Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” at the Sacramento Community Center Theater through Jan. 1. Tickets, $25 to $100, are available from the group’s website or by calling the box office at (916) 557-1999.
