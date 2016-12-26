Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

5:01 Sacramento surgeon puts pieces together on separated Sandoval twins Pause

0:45 Flames seen from afar as Granite Bay home engulfed in fire

0:51 Few clues in shooting of man at Arden gas station

1:12 Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard

2:20 A mother's tribute to her slain son, J.J. Clavo

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

0:58 Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson 'more guarded' after pie attack