Top stories of 2016 feature anger and violence, but also plenty of hope

0:14 Fire engulfs Homewood Mountain Resort's South Lodge Pause

1:57 Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

1:23 Gun owners train to qualify for concealed carry permits

2:13 Jailhouse interview with man who threw pie at Mayor Kevin Johnson

0:52 Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall

0:29 Costs detailed for ads that prodded California Legislature on climate

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking