Sacramento’s mounted CHP unit to take part in Rose Parade

The California Highway Patrol’s Mounted Patrol Unit on Wednesday traveled to Pasadena to be featured for the first time in Monday’s 128th Rose Parade, the department reported.
George Granada, spokesman for the Capitol Protection Section of the Highway Patrol, said the team applied for the position and is excited to be chosen out of hundreds of applicants.
“We get to be one of 25 teams,” Granada said.
This year marks the 87th anniversary of the department’s mounted patrol unit. The mounted officers are responsible for patrolling and protecting the state Capitol, Capitol Park and hundreds of state properties in downtown Sacramento.
The six riders and horses traveled by truck and trailer to get settled before marching along the Pasadena Tournament of Roses parade route down Colorado Boulevard. The parade begins at 8 a.m. and will feature floral floats, marching bands and equestrian teams from across the country.
