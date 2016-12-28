Sacramento’s mounted CHP unit to take part in Rose Parade

0:52 Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall Pause

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

0:14 Fire engulfs Homewood Mountain Resort's South Lodge

0:22 Smoke billows from North Natomas home

1:57 Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

1:23 Gun owners train to qualify for concealed carry permits

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

2:02 Robert Mann speaks out after seeing video of police fatally shooting his brother