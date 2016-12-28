Plan ahead – New Year’s Eve will be jam-packed in downtown Sacramento

0:52 Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall Pause

0:14 Fire engulfs Homewood Mountain Resort's South Lodge

0:22 Smoke billows from North Natomas home

0:26 Firefighters respond as blaze tears through north-area home

1:12 Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard

2:04 Burglar caught on video coming through the ceiling of Folsom restaurant

0:45 Flames seen from afar as Granite Bay home engulfed in fire

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking