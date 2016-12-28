Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Thursday

Sing along with film
Crocker Art Museum’s annual “The Sound of Music” holiday event features costume contests, door prizes, yodeling and more. Attendees for the 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. shows are invited to dress in costume and sing along with the Academy Award-winning film starring Julie Andrews. The museum is at 216 O St. in Sacramento. Go to www.crockerart.org for more information.
Two ‘White Christmas’ performances
Broadway Sacramento’s “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” has two shows scheduled Thursday. The musical will be performed at 2 and 8 p.m. at Community Center Theater, 1301 L St., Sacramento. Doors open one hour before showtime, and seating begins 30 minutes before showtime. The musical runs through Sunday. Go to www.californiamusicaltheatre.com for more information.
Museum class explores world
The Sacramento Children’s Museum hosts Cultural Connections, a class that explores cultures from all over the world. The class is presented at 10:30 and 4:30 p.m. at the museum, 2701 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova. Go to www.sackids.org/calendar-of-events.html for more information.
