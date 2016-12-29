Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian on Highway 49 in El Dorado County

A Redding man was fatally struck by a driver Wednesday morning in Cool, the California Highway Patrol reports.
A 32-year-old Nevada City man driving a 2006 Dodge was northbound on Highway 49 at Aaron Cool Drive about 5:40 a.m., according to the CHP. The Dodge struck Ryan Harper, 37, of Redding, as he walked across the vehicle’s path, a CHP news release said.
El Dorado County sheriff’s officials pronounced Harper dead when they arrived. His body was taken to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office for an investigation and toxicology screening, the CHP said.
The Dodge driver was not injured, but was detained. He was later released after it was found he was not driving under the influence, according to a CHP news release.
