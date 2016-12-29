Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Friday

Artifact exhibit for Hall inductees
The 10th annual California Hall of Fame Artifact Exhibit can be seen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the California Museum, 1020 O St., Sacramento. The exhibit, which runs through Sept. 10, highlights the lives and legacies of inductees into the 10th class of California Hall of Fame inductees. Artifacts on loan from the inductees’ personal collections include Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones costume from “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” George Takei’s Hikaru Sulu costume from “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” and Isabel Allende’s Presidential Medal of Freedom for Literature awarded by President Barack Obama in 2014. Go to www.californiamuseum.org for more information.
Still time to ice skate in Sacramento, Folsom
The downtown Sacramento ice rink at St. Rose of Lima Park, near Golden 1 Center, has been a holiday tradition for almost a quarter-century. It operates through Jan. 16. Admission is $12 and $6 for children under 6. Discounts are available for Western Health Advantage members, RT riders and others. The rink is open from 2 to 8 p.m. on weekdays, with longer hours on weekends. Check its website for further details.
In downtown Folsom, a circular rink is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with $12 admission ($10 for those under 8) and skate rental for $3. The rink’s website offers additional information. It’s open until Jan. 16.
The Global Winter Wonderland at Cal Expo offers free skate rental with the purchase of $12 admission for 45 minutes of skating. It’s open daily until Jan. 2 and again on the weekend of Jan. 6-8.
See ‘Pictures for the Radio’ at Cap Radio studios
Capital Public Radio’s multimedia producer, Andrew Nixon, creates video and photo content for CapRadio.org. His “Pictures For The Radio” will be on display at Capital Public Radio, 7055 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento through Jan. 5. Admission is free. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Comments