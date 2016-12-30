Power restored to 10,000 SMUD customers

About 10,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers lost power Friday morning between Rancho Cordova and Rancho Murieta.
The power failure occurred at 7:32 a.m. A SMUD spokesman said at 8:47 a.m. that power had been restored.
Initially, it appeared that a branch fell into some of the utility company’s equipment and caused the problem. A trouble shooter could not find a tree limb on a line, but the problem was likely caused when something touched a line.
The outage required the circuit to be manually re-closed to restore power. No damage was found.
