Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for New Year’s Eve

A downtown farewell to 2016
Several events and attractions are expected to draw thousands from around the region to downtown Sacramento on New Year’s Eve:
▪ The Crocker Art Museum, 216 O St., is hosting its free Noon Year’s Eve festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Go to www.crockerart.org for more information.
▪ The Downtown Sacramento ice rink is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Go to https://godowntownsac.com for more information.
▪ The Kings host the Memphis Grizzlies at 2 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
▪ Live music, food and child-friendly activities precede the Sky Spectacular fireworks show on the Old Sacramento waterfront. The planned 22-minute show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
Saturday’s events are prompting city officials to warn about the potential for traffic congestion. Officials are urging people to use the city’s SacPark online parking reservation service, which allows drivers to pick a garage, pay in advance and have a space guaranteed for them when they arrive.
Sacramento Regional Transit will offer free bus and light-rail rides on its system Saturday. Extra light-rail trains will operate after the Kings game as well as after the fireworks show. For more information, go to http://www.sacrt.com.
For more information about different ways to get downtown, go to GetHereSac.com.
For a list of 17 ways to ring in 2017 in the area, go to http://sacb.ee/8izw.
Comments