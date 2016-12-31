Local

December 31, 2016 1:08 PM

Monday’s holiday closures

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Federal, state, county, city offices closed.

Federal and state courts, post offices all closed

BANKS

Closed

EDUCATION

Libraries

All closed.

SANITATION

Due to New Year’s occurring on a Sunday, the following areas retain regular curbside schedules:

Auburn, Davis, El Dorado Hills, Elk Grove, Folsom, Roseville, Sacramento city

One-day delay:

Sacramento County, Winters, Woodland

TRANSPORTATION

Parking meters not enforced

Regional Transit light rail and buses, Amtrak, Caltrain and BART – operating on Sunday schedule

Paratransit – operating on regular schedule

South County Transit, e-tran, Delta Breeze, Lincoln and Placer Transit, Roseville Transit, Placer Commuter Express buses, Unitrans – no service

BlueGo – Route 19 not in service, Routes 20 and 21 operating on weekend schedule

Tahoe Area Regional Transit – operating on regular schedule

Yolobus – Routes 35, 40, 42A/B, 211, 212, 215 and 240 will operate on a weekend schedule

