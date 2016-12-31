Monday’s holiday closures

GOVERNMENT OFFICES
Federal, state, county, city offices closed.
Federal and state courts, post offices all closed
BANKS
Closed
EDUCATION
Libraries
All closed.
SANITATION
Due to New Year’s occurring on a Sunday, the following areas retain regular curbside schedules:
Auburn, Davis, El Dorado Hills, Elk Grove, Folsom, Roseville, Sacramento city
One-day delay:
Sacramento County, Winters, Woodland
TRANSPORTATION
Parking meters not enforced
Regional Transit light rail and buses, Amtrak, Caltrain and BART – operating on Sunday schedule
Paratransit – operating on regular schedule
South County Transit, e-tran, Delta Breeze, Lincoln and Placer Transit, Roseville Transit, Placer Commuter Express buses, Unitrans – no service
BlueGo – Route 19 not in service, Routes 20 and 21 operating on weekend schedule
Tahoe Area Regional Transit – operating on regular schedule
Yolobus – Routes 35, 40, 42A/B, 211, 212, 215 and 240 will operate on a weekend schedule
