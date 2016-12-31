Sacramento images: Memorable moments from life in 2016

Joy found us in so many moments of 2016, many captured by The Sacramento Bee's photographers: Fireworks over the Tower Bridge, Easter egg hunts and, yes, even Sacramento's sizzling summer heat. We celebrated the Super Bowl in Santa Clara and Sir Paul McCartney as he christened the new Golden 1 Center arena downtown. We found joy in California's majesty and natural beauty, the coming of spring, each rainstorm amid the drought and the beauty of our snow-capped mountains. Wishing you happiness, hope and a joyous 2017 -- The Sacramento Bee.
The Sacramento Bee

Crime - Sacto 911

Watch Rocklin crews battle fire at house

Thanks to an assist from a fire-resistant door protecting the living quarters of a Rocklin home, firefighters were able to confine a blazing fire to the garage. Here are the Rocklin Fire Department firefighters responding at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2016, in the Springfield subdivision after finding flames devouring a garage attached to a home. Two vehicles in the driveway were also burning.

Health & Medicine

Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

You've probably heard it in the movies - a person becoming so sad that they die of a "broken heart." While it's not usually a fatal event, there is such a thing as Broken Heart Syndrome. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says Broken Heart Syndrome most often occurs after a person has suffered an extreme emotional experience and the symptoms mimic those of a heart attack. After the death of his mother, actress Debbie Reynolds on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, Todd Fisher said the stress of his sister Carrie Fisher's death “was too much” for Reynolds. The news has prompted talk about broken hearts.

Weather

Frosty scenes of Sacramento

Clear skies contributed to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2016, in Sacramento. Look for chilly mornings to continue this week, although not quite as cold. Slight chance of rain on Saturday.

Editor's Choice Videos