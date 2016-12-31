Local
Sacramento images: Memorable moments from life in 2016
Joy found us in so many moments of 2016, many captured by The Sacramento Bee's photographers: Fireworks over the Tower Bridge, Easter egg hunts and, yes, even Sacramento's sizzling summer heat. We celebrated the Super Bowl in Santa Clara and Sir Paul McCartney as he christened the new Golden 1 Center arena downtown. We found joy in California's majesty and natural beauty, the coming of spring, each rainstorm amid the drought and the beauty of our snow-capped mountains. Wishing you happiness, hope and a joyous 2017 -- The Sacramento Bee.The Sacramento Bee