January 1, 2017 10:26 AM

Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.

1) What happened to that planned expressway through east Sacramento County?

It’s been a slow slog, beset by lawsuits, coordination issues, and most notably a lack of money.

2) Sacramento is either ‘unknown or misunderstood.’ Will that change in 2017?

Here are a few things to look for in 2017.

3) Lost in America – Afghan refugees in Sacramento fight PTSD

Former translators, engineers and doctors are often dismayed to discover that their credentials mean nothing here, and they must start over in bug-infested, low-rent apartments with minimum-wage jobs.

Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

The State Department offers Special Immigrant Visas to Afghans who risked their lives translating and providing other services to U.S. and allied forces during the war on terror. Sacramento's ethnic diversity and mild climate have made it a magnet for the

Jessica Koscielniak McClatchy

4) A talker: 17 ways to ring in 2017

You could ring in 2017 with a snow-capped Tahoe adventure, at a festival with family in tow, in a club or concert hall, or by finding a quiet activity.

5) Popular on Twitter: On 49ers: Will the team pick from Ron Wolf’s tree of GM candidates?

Ron Wolf’s general manager offshoots could grow to six if the 49ers, as expected, part ways with Trent Baalke next week.

6) Popular on Facebook: Confused over California’s new gun laws? Here’s when they take effect

Here’s your guide to California’s new era of gun ownership.

Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

California lawmakers and voters passed a slew of new gun and ammunition laws in 2016 that will significantly affect the state’s more than 6 million firearms owners. Gun dealers say the overlapping laws have created confusion.

Ryan Sabalow The Sacramento Bee

7) Popular on video: Sacramento resident mourns Sutter Brown's death

Sutter Brown, the gubernatorial pooch who softened Gov. Jerry Brown’s image and brightened the California Capitol with his love for belly rubs and treats, has died.

Sacramento resident mourns Sutter Brown's death

Sacramento resident Katie Ragas, 30, describes her reaction and her mother's reaction to the death of Sutter Brown, Gov. Jerry Brown's 13-year-old Pembroke Welsh corgi who passed away Friday, Dec. 30.

Nashelly Chavez nchavez@sacbee.com

