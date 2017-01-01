Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.
1) What happened to that planned expressway through east Sacramento County?
It’s been a slow slog, beset by lawsuits, coordination issues, and most notably a lack of money.
2) Sacramento is either ‘unknown or misunderstood.’ Will that change in 2017?
Here are a few things to look for in 2017.
3) Lost in America – Afghan refugees in Sacramento fight PTSD
Former translators, engineers and doctors are often dismayed to discover that their credentials mean nothing here, and they must start over in bug-infested, low-rent apartments with minimum-wage jobs.
4) A talker: 17 ways to ring in 2017
You could ring in 2017 with a snow-capped Tahoe adventure, at a festival with family in tow, in a club or concert hall, or by finding a quiet activity.
5) Popular on Twitter: On 49ers: Will the team pick from Ron Wolf’s tree of GM candidates?
Ron Wolf’s general manager offshoots could grow to six if the 49ers, as expected, part ways with Trent Baalke next week.
6) Popular on Facebook: Confused over California’s new gun laws? Here’s when they take effect
Here’s your guide to California’s new era of gun ownership.
7) Popular on video: Sacramento resident mourns Sutter Brown's death
Sutter Brown, the gubernatorial pooch who softened Gov. Jerry Brown’s image and brightened the California Capitol with his love for belly rubs and treats, has died.
