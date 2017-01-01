Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Rosy start to 2017 for CHP unit
Watch on television this morning as the California Highway Patrol’s Mounted Patrol Unit is featured in the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena. George Granada, spokesman for the Capitol Protection Section of the Highway Patrol, said the team applied for the position and was excited to be chosen out of hundreds of applicants. This year marks the 87th anniversary of the unit. The mounted officers are responsible for patrolling and protecting the state Capitol, Capitol Park and hundreds of state properties in downtown Sacramento. The parade begins at 8 a.m. and will feature floral floats, marching bands and equestrian teams from across the country.
Annual parking passes available
The El Dorado County Parks Division announces that annual parking passes for Henningsen Lotus Park are available for purchase. This year’s placard features a picture of the South Fork of the American River flowing adjacent to the park. Cost is $18. The application form can be found at www.edcgov.us/Parks or at the Parks Division’s office, 345 Fair Lane, T1, Placerville. Call 530-621-5360 for more information.
Things to do
▪ “Sixteen Candles,” a 1984 comedy starring Molly Ringwald, is shown at 7 p.m. at Tower Theatre, 2508 Land Park Drive, Sacramento. Go to www.readingcinemasus.com/tower for more information.
▪ Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink is extending its hours from noon to 8 p.m. Monday. The rink is at 701 K St., near Golden 1 Center. Go to godowntownsac.com for more information.
