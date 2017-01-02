Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

El Dorado County supervisors to meet, weather permitting
The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m., partly to appoint members to boards and commissions. But the board warns on its website that it may have to postpone its meeting until Wednesday if predicted snowfall at lower elevations creates hazardous driving conditions in Placerville. The board meets at 2850 Fairlane Court, Placerville. For more information visit the board’s website at www.edcgov.us/bos.
Woodland council to discuss groundwater sustainability
The Woodland City Council meets at 6 p.m. in its City Hall chambers, 300 First St. Among the topics are the presentation on the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and the formation of the Yolo Sub-Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency. Go to www.cityofwoodland.org for more information.
State Library shows editorial cartoonists’ work
An exhibit at the state’s Stanley Mosk Library and Courts Building, just across 10th Street from the Capitol, brings together the work of 15 of the state’s most talented cartoonists, including The Sacramento Bee’s Jack Ohman, who won the Pulitzer Prize last year. The exhibit, co-sponsored by The Bee and the California Newspaper Publishers Association, is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The Library and Courts Building is at 914 Capitol Mall, Sacramento. For more information, go to the State Library’s website at www.library.ca.gov/calhist/exhibits.html.
Kids can plan a Mars trip at Powerhouse Science Center
Practice rocket launches, explore dining choices for space travel, and discover ideas that will make your “vacation to Mars” a little more comfortable at Powerhouse Science Center, 3615 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento. The special exhibit runs through Jan. 8. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for children. For more information go to www.powerhousesc.org.
Comments