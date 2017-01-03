Volunteers needed to staff warming center, count Sacramento homeless

3:44 Sacramento woman replaces stolen baby Jesus statues as penance Pause

0:48 Bicyclist killed in Elk Grove collision

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:36 Heavy snow brings out smiles in Tahoe area

5:01 Sacramento surgeon puts pieces together on separated Sandoval twins

2:03 Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva meet for first time after separation

2:16 Darrell Steinberg celebrates victory in Sacramento mayor's race

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

0:35 A sampling of The Bee's top 10 dishes of 2016