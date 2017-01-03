Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Input on park improvements sought
The city of Sacramento encourages those who have ideas on park improvements to take The Sandbox Survey by Jan. 31. Responses will help the city develop the 2016 Park Project Programming Guide. The guide is a prioritized list of unfunded new park and recreation capital projects throughout the city. The process allows staff to identify and prioritize projects when funding becomes available. To take the survey, go to https://sacramentocityexpress.com/.
Display honors Bill of Rights
A pop-up display commemorating the 225th anniversary of the Bill of Rights can been seen through Feb. 28 at the Arthur F. Turner Community Library, 1212 Merkley Ave. in West Sacramento. The display showcases photographs and informational graphics on the history of the first 10 amendments added to the U.S. Constitution in 1791. The display is a collaboration between the North Dakota Humanities Council and the National Archives and Records Administration. Go to www.yolocounty.org for more information.
Christmas tree disposal details
Residents looking to dispose of Christmas trees have a number of options. Before disposing of trees, remove all tinsel, lights, tree stands, metal rod supports and nails. For a full list of disposal sites in the region, go to http://sacb.ee/8k5e.
Things to do
▪ The Sacramento Kings play the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
