Has Stockton felon ‘hottie in handcuffs’ bounced back with family, sports car and mansion?

The ex-felon with piercing gray-blue eyes from Stockton dubbed the “hottie in handcuffs” is apparently turning his life around.
No longer an inmate, a serious-looking Jeremy Meeks, is pictured on his Instagram and Facebook accounts in front of a luxury sports car with a mansion in the background.
“Good to be home,” is the post alongside the picture from jmeeksofficial.
In March, his jail mugshot was an Internet sensation. On the Web, Meeks was labeled as "guilty of being good-looking."
Meeks, 32, was arrested in June 2014 on gun charges in a law enforcement sweep after an increase of shootings and robberies in the city's Weston Ranch area.
The 6-foot-1 Meeks began a modeling career upon release. Neck tattoos have not been a hindrance because he is still listed as a model handled by White Cross Management.
In addition to the picture with the sports car and mansion, Meeks has photos of himself with family. Others in the pictures share the trademark eyes that garnered him so much attention.
Other photographs show him shirtless in gritty location shoots in front of railroad tanker cars, chain link fences and graffiti-scrawled walls.
