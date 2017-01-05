Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Friday

New Friendship Park debuts
Loaves & Fishes hosts the grand opening of its new Friendship Park at 10 a.m. at 1351 N. C St., between 12th and 16th streets, in Sacramento. The original Friendship Park has served homeless people for more than two decades. The new park will provide more physical space, clean bathrooms, gazebos and easier access to programs. Go to www.sacloaves.org for more information.
Long Lunch Friday at plaza
Long Lunch Fridays returns to the Downtown Commons Public Plaza, adjacent to Golden 1 Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Scheduled food trucks to take part in Friday’s event are Dog Town, Flavor Face, Smokers Wild BBQ and Smoothie Patrol & Coffee. Go to DOCOSacramento.com for more information.
Sac Anime returns to Convention Center
The winter version of SacAnime’s “pop culture convention with the anime twist” begins a three-day run Friday at the Sacramento Convention Center, 1400 J St. SacAnime began as an extension of the quarterly Comic, Toy and Anime Show (SAC-CON), which has been running in Sacramento since 1986. Originally a book show, SAC-CON grew to encompass all forms of pop-culture entertainment, with a large emphasis on anime and manga. Go to www.sacanime.com for more information.
Things to do
▪ The Sacramento Kings play the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
