Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Friday

1:03 Sacramento braces for megastorm Pause

0:18 Abandoned apartment fire deemed suspicious

2:27 What to expect from once-in-a-decade storm poised to hammer Northern California

0:36 Mayor Steinberg seeks city review of Arden Fair teen ban

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

1:14 Exclusive surveillance video shows Sacramento Police shooting, killing mentally ill man

1:12 Wood ducks are counted at Colusa County's Murdock Gun Club by California Waterfowl Association

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change