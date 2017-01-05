City Council embraces transparency provisions pushed by new Mayor Steinberg

1:55 Watch how to install a TV antenna to get free channels Pause

0:18 Abandoned apartment fire deemed suspicious

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

1:32 UC Davis paid to repair its online image

0:44 Watch coyotes chase bear ... until Placer County deputies step in

1:20 Video: The United States of Powerball

2:34 Charles Manson's presence in Folsom inspired assassination attempt

4:12 Sacramento's forgotten killers

0:34 Mayor Darrell Steinberg vows action at homeless warming center