Rancho Cordova fire leaves four families without home

A Rancho Cordova fire left four families without a home and caused an estimated $250,000 in damages Saturday morning, according to a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District press release.
Crews were dispatched to a four-plex apartment at the 9000 block of Folsom Boulevard near Watt Avenue just after 7:00 a.m. after multiple people called to report a house fire.
When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the building and began attacking the flames. While one group of firefighters battled the fire in the unit where the fire had started, additional firefighters searched for trapped people and began fighting flames in a second unit.
The press release said the shared attic that ran through the building allowed the fire to spread quickly but was contained to two units.
The other two units saw only smoke damage. Firefighters were able to save residents’ personal belongings from those homes.
A total of 35 firefighters responded to the scene of the fire. The Red Cross was called to help the 10 adults and four children left without housing because of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was injured.
