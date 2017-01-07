Week’s 5 most-watched videos from The Sacramento Bee

If you didn't get a chance to see what readers were watching, or you need a second look, here are a handful of the most popular videos this week, Dec.19-23, 2016.
1. California lawmakers and voters passed a slew of new gun and ammunition laws in 2016 that will significantly affect the state’s more than 6 million firearms owners. Gun dealers say the overlapping laws have created confusion.
2. Reasons for not texting while driving become very clear.
3. This big road beast is getting quite a workout about now, no doubt.
4. Taking it easy and being smart are among the best ways to keep it on the road during the winter.
5. The new law treats underage people involved in the sex trade as victims, not criminals.
Atmospheric river bonus: Collectively, videos focusing on this weekend’s big storm attracted plenty of viewers. Here are the two most popular.
Comments