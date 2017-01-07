Local

January 7, 2017 2:50 PM

Week’s 5 most-watched videos from The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Bee Staff

If you didn't get a chance to see what readers were watching, or you need a second look, here are a handful of the most popular videos this week, Dec.19-23, 2016.

1. California lawmakers and voters passed a slew of new gun and ammunition laws in 2016 that will significantly affect the state’s more than 6 million firearms owners. Gun dealers say the overlapping laws have created confusion.

Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

Ryan Sabalow The Sacramento Bee

2. Reasons for not texting while driving become very clear.

Powerful message about texting while driving

Did you know that when you send or receive a text you take your eyes off the road for 5 seconds? At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field, blindfolded.

NHTSA

3. This big road beast is getting quite a workout about now, no doubt.

Caltrans deploys tow-plow for first time on snowy Northern California roads

Watch the Caltrans tow-plow in action. This is the first to be put into service in California. Travelers should be aware that the snow-removal machine takes up two full lanes of highway.

Caltrans District 3

4. Taking it easy and being smart are among the best ways to keep it on the road during the winter.

Winter driving tips to navigate Sierra roadways

Caltrans shares important tips for motorists heading to higher elevations this winter. The video also introduced drivers to Caltrans' new method of identifying chain installers who have been permitted and trained by Caltrans. Public Information Officer Li

Caltrans

5. The new law treats underage people involved in the sex trade as victims, not criminals.

California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

State Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, asks colleagues to approve SB 1322 in June 2016. Under the bill, which took effect Monday, a minor engaged in prostitution will be treated as a victim and not arrested. Those soliciting the sex and those arranging

Jim MIller jmiller@sacbee.com

Atmospheric river bonus: Collectively, videos focusing on this weekend’s big storm attracted plenty of viewers. Here are the two most popular.

That 'atmospheric river' heading toward Northern California? Here's an explanation

With an atmospheric river heading straight for Northern California, it seems the right time to look closer at just what that phenomenon is.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

What to expect from once-in-a-decade storm poised to hammer Northern California

The National Weather Service in Sacramento says the upcoming weekend storm predicted to slam into Northern California and beyond on Jan. 7-9, 2017, will bring conditions not seen since 2005. Flooding, mud slides and downed power lines causing outages are

National Weather Service, Sacramento

