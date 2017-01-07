Man flees from Regional Transit train in east Sacramento, collides into bus moments later

A Sacramento Regional Transit bus was involved in a fatal vehicle accident that killed a pedestrian in east Sacramento late Friday night, said RT spokeswoman Susan Bitar.
The accident happened at around 10:38 p.m. at 65th and Q streets, near the University/65th Street Light Rail Station, Sacramento Police Department activity logs show.
The pedestrian in the accident was a man riding the eastbound Gold Line prior to the collision, Bitar said. An RT police officer noticed the man was intoxicated and drawing graffiti onto the train as it neared the University/ 65th Street station, she said.
The man fled from the train once the RT officer approached him. Bitar said the officer did not chase after the man.
“The pedestrian ran toward 65th Street and Q Street as the bus was turning,” she said. “He had either run into the side of the bus or slipped and fell into the pathway of the bus.”
The bus in the collision was traveling northbound on 65th Street and was making a right turn onto Q Street at the time of the accident, Bitar said. The accident happened outside the driver’s view, just in front of the rear tire, she added.
No passengers were on board at the time of the collision, according to the police log. The first officers to arrive began performing CPR on the unresponsive man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
The Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit responded to investigate the accident. Bitar said the driver involved in the collision had worked for the company for two years and was placed on paid administrative leave pending drug and alcohol testing.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
