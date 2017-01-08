Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Brain Boosters meet in midtown Sac
Brain Boosters is a weekly session for adults 50 and older that mixes mental and physical exercises in a social setting to support brain health. The weekly class debuts from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Hart Senior Center, 915 27th St., Sacramento. The class is led by by Cindi Royval Unger, with a primary focus on memory care and dementia. Call 916-808-5462 for more information.
Downtown ice rink enters final week
Sacramento’s downtown ice rink at St. Rose of Lima Park is open through Jan. 16. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Next Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the rink is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for its closing day. General admission is $12, $6 for children under 6. For more information go to rink’s website.
Program for kids fosters interest in reading and railroads
The California State Railroad Museum hosts “All Aboard for Story Time,” an interactive program designed for children ages 2 to 5. Museum volunteers read a different railroad-related book each month, and afterward kids can enjoy the museum with their parents. The event starts at 11 a.m. every Monday and is free with museum admission: $12 for adults, $6 for youths ages 6 to 17, and free for children under 5. Visit the museum’s website for more information.
Comments