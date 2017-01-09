Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Council to discuss K St. sale revision
The Sacramento City Council will consider a reduction in the sale price of several downtown parcels, including the historic Bel-Vue Apartments at 1123 Eighth St. The proposed $290,000 reduction follows a discovery the Bel-Vue building will need a seismic retrofit. Plans call for the rehabilitation of that building’s 22 units into income-restricted apartments next to a larger project planned at 800 K St. by the owners of the Sacramento Kings. The original price for the apartment building and the larger neighboring properties was $6.1 million. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at 915 I St.
Davis considers panhandling crackdown
The Davis City Council will discuss several options for dealing with what is regarded as a growing panhandling problem in the city. Options include an ordinance, as in San Francisco, that prohibits people from sitting and lying on public sidewalks. The city also could toughen existing restrictions on aggressive panhandling. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at 23 Russell Blvd.
Things to do
▪ Shen Yun, the New York-based performing-arts company, performs the first of two Sacramento shows featuring music and classical, folk and story-based dances. The troupe’s mission is reviving 5,000 years of Chinese civilization. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Community Center Theatre. Tickets range from $70 to $200.
▪ The Sacramento Kings host the Detroit Pistons at Golden 1 Center at 7:30 p.m.
▪ The Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op sponsors a demonstration-style cooking class on how to make Asian vegan bowls. The class begins at 6:30 p.m. at 2820 R St. The fee is $49 for general admission and $40 for co-op members.
