Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Author speaks about autism
Author John Elder Robison speaks on “Life With Autism” in a free lecture at 4:30 p.m. at the UC Davis MIND Institute, 2825 50th St., Sacramento. The talk, which is open to the public, is part of the the institute’s distinguished lecturer series. Robison, author of “Look Me in the Eye,” “Be Different” and “Swiched On,” plans to share his experience of living with Asperger’s syndrome. Following the lecture, there will be a question-and-answer session. Go to mindinstitute.ucdavis.edu.
Elk Grove council meets
The Elk Grove City Council meets at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers, 8400 Laguna Palms Way. Among the topics to be discussed is an ordinance amending a municipal code to establish the speed limit on various street segments throughout the city. Go to www.elkgrovecity.org for more information.
Feedback meetings scheduled
Three Yolo County Mental Health Services Act community report-back meetings are planned Wednesday in the county. The meetings will present information and allow for community feedback about MHSA-funded programs and services. The meetings are scheduled from:
▪ 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 500 Jefferson St., Community Room, Building A, West Sacramento.
▪ 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Agency/Bauer Building, 137 N. Cottonwood St., Woodland.
▪ 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the RISE Inc. Community Room, 17317 Fremont St., Esparto.
Career fair at hotel
A Winter Career Fair takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott – Cal Expo, 1782 Tribute Road, Sacramento. Representatives from local, regional and national companies will attend. Registration is required. Go to www.sacjobs.com for more information.
