Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

0:26 Sacramento River rages during rain storm Pause

0:35 Portion of Raley Boulevard in Sacramento flooded

1:09 Crews take steps to fix levee damage near Wilton

0:45 Cat surrounded by rising water at flooded Discovery Park

0:34 Sacramento River keeps rising

1:18 Sacramento River swells in Pocket neighborhood

1:04 Crowd waits for Sacramento flood relief gates to open

1:35 Snow piles up, rivers rage after Northern California storms

0:37 Sacramento Weir opens for first time in decade