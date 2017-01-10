Rappers, poets perform at Sacramento City Hall

Fans across the nation are mourning the toppling of the Pioneer Cabin tree, a sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk. The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. This tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.
The Sacramento Bee's Sue Morrow shoots video as her plane descends into the Sacramento Valley on Monday, January 9, 2017 at Sacramento International Airport. After leaving the airport, she visits a stilted house along Garden Hwy where the Sacramento River has risen high enough to flood the yards of those closest to it's banks.
Rick Sorenson, owner of the Rio Ramaza Marina, wades in the Sacramento River as it begins to make its way up the levee on Garden Highway on Monday, January 9, 2017. He was securing an old paddlewheel boat on his property with the help of Ron Rudis.
In the Sierra, residents are digging out from under 6 feet of snow. In the foothills, melting snow and runoff has rivers running at high capacity. See scenes from around the region, including Kingvale, the Yuba and American rivers, and the Lake Clementine dam on Monday, January 9, 2017.
More than 7 inches of rain fell between Friday and Monday in Lake Wildwood, a gated golf course community of 3,000 homes in western Nevada County. Although the level of the lake is regulated by the dam's spillway, heavy runoff raised the water level onto the community’s beaches and docks. The colliding currents from water pouring over the dam’s spillway formed a rooster tail Monday. The spillway feeds Deer Creek, which eventually joins the Yuba River.