Rappers, poets perform at Sacramento City Hall

The open mic event was part of Mayor Darrell Steinberg's plan to invest in new arts programs.
Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee

Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

Fans across the nation are mourning the toppling of the Pioneer Cabin tree, a sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk. The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. This tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.

Flying into Sacramento International Airport the day after storm

The Sacramento Bee's Sue Morrow shoots video as her plane descends into the Sacramento Valley on Monday, January 9, 2017 at Sacramento International Airport. After leaving the airport, she visits a stilted house along Garden Hwy where the Sacramento River has risen high enough to flood the yards of those closest to it's banks.

See the ‘rooster tail’ made by water spilling over Lake Wildwood dam

More than 7 inches of rain fell between Friday and Monday in Lake Wildwood, a gated golf course community of 3,000 homes in western Nevada County. Although the level of the lake is regulated by the dam's spillway, heavy runoff raised the water level onto the community’s beaches and docks. The colliding currents from water pouring over the dam’s spillway formed a rooster tail Monday. The spillway feeds Deer Creek, which eventually joins the Yuba River.

