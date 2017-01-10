Storm blamed for roof leak at Golden 1 Center

Tuesday's severe storm was felt indoors at the Golden 1 Center after a leak in the the roof was detected before the Kings game against the Detroit Pistons at Sacramento’s new downtown arena.
A Kings official said the leak was noticed during the pregame period in an area away from the playing surface. He said a tarp was put up as a precaution and remained in place during the game.
Because of the leak, about a half-dozen fans were moved to other seats before the game started, the official said.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
