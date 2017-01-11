Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Thursday

Citrus Heights begins celebration
A special reception and presentation is planned Thursday to kick off the city of Citrus Heights’ 20-year anniversary. The reception begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 6360 Fountain Square Drive, features city memorabilia, and unveils activities and events planned throughout 2017. The presentation takes place at 7 p.m., followed by a City Council meeting.
Meeting for bridge replacement project
A public meeting to discuss the Bridge Replacement Project at Mount Murphy Road at the south fork of the American River is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gold Trail Grange Hall, 319 Highway 49, Coloma. Residents and business owners are invited to attend to hear updated information about the project. El Dorado County staff members will discuss the project and answer questions. For more information, call 530-621-5900 or go to www.edcgov.us/MtMurphyBridge.
Poetry workshop planned
Rhony Bhopla, a local writer, leads a poetry workshop for adults beginning at 6 p.m. at Valley Hi-North Laguna Library, 7400 Imagination Parkway, Sacramento. Participants will read and critique each other’s one-page poem. Poems must be printed in a 12-point font. Participants need to bring 15 copies of their poem, event organizers said.
