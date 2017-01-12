Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Friday

Historic photos featured at archives
The William M. McCarthy Photograph Collection is presented at the California State Archives, 1020 O St., Sacramento. William and Grace McCarthy, native Californians born in the late 19th century, pursued their passion for photography and travel for many years. Their collection features nearly 3,000 photos mounted in 11 albums that provide pictorial documentation of the couple’s early 20th-century travels through California and beyond. Highlights are images of San Francisco before and after the 1906 earthquake, the fire that destroyed that city’s Cliff House in 1907 and the 1915 Panama Pacific International Exposition. The State Archives is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Go to www.sos.ca.gov/archives/public-events/exhibits-2/ for more information.
Celebrate motorcycles at museum
The “Live Free: California Motorcycle Culture” exhibit continues at the California Automobile Museum, 2200 Front St., Sacramento. The collection includes two-wheelers from Harley-Davidsons to Hondas. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Go to www.calautomuseum.org for more information.
Kings host NBA champs
The Sacramento Kings play the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center.
Comments