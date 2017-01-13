Rare albino deer spotted on land around sanitation plant near Elk Grove

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding Pause

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

1:03 Sacramento braces for megastorm

3:48 Sacramento OES updates flood and levee warnings for south county area

1:40 USGS keeps watchful eye on Sacramento waterways after back-to-back storms

1:15 No ark? Animals menaced by flooding find a warm place to ride out the storms

1:01 City asks: How about a lounge on depot roof?

0:41 Flooding hits portions of Point Pleasant area south of Elk Grove

0:51 Brother of a Sacramento man killed by police officers speaks out after seeing incident video