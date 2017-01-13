Where to go to join a Martin Luther King Jr. march in Sacramento

Thousands people are expected to join one of two marches Monday in Sacramento in honor of the late Martin Luther King Jr.
A march on the south side of the city will start about 9 a.m. at Sacramento City College, 3835 Freeport Blvd. It is expected to arrive about 11:30 a.m. at the Sacramento Convention Center, 1400 J St., which is hosting a diversity expo. Early risers can join the “extra mile,” which departs at 8:30 a.m. the Oak Park Community Center, 3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Buses will be available to return marchers to their starting point. For more information, go to marchforthedream.org.
The north march has a new route this year. It starts at 9 a.m. at Grant High School, 1400 Grand Ave., and loops through North Sacramento before returning to a wellness expo at Grant. Call the Roberts Family Development Center at 916-646-6631 for more information.
Comments