Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

ACLU to focus on accountability
The American Civil Liberties Union’s Sacramento chapter is hosting “Fighting for Police Accountability and Transparency in 2017” from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Capitol Event Center, 1020 11th St., Sacramento. Natasha Minsker, director of the ACLU of California Center for Advocacy and Policy, and Tanya Faison, founder of Black Lives Matter Sacramento, will discuss police accountability at the local and state levels and ACLU’s response to the 2016 presidential election. The community is invited to the free event. Go to www.aclusac.org for more information.
Philharmonic salutes Bowie
The Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera presents “The Music of David Bowie, A Rock Symphony” at 8 p.m. at the Community Center Theater, 1301 L St. “Changes,” “Space Oddity,” “Fame,” Heroes,” “Rebel Rebel” and nearly 20 other Bowie songs will be featured. Go to http://sacphilopera.org for more information.
Winter pruning advice
The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Sacramento County will demonstrate winter pruning of deciduous fruit trees, blueberries, cane berries and grape vines from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd. The free workshop will also discuss proper pruning fundamentals for landscape trees. Go to http://sacmg.ucanr.edu for more information.
Motorcycle show at center
The Easyriders Bike Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sacramento Convention Center, 1400 J St. Planned are special appearances, vendors and a performance by the Fryed Brothers Band. Go to www.easyridersevents.com for more information.
