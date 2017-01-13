Local

January 13, 2017 5:14 PM

What’s closed for MLK holiday

Sacramento Bee Staff

Here is what’s closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the Sacramento region on Monday, January 16, 2017.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Federal closed

State closed

County office in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo all closed

City offices, federal and state courts, post offices all closed

BANKS

Closed

EDUCATION

Libraries

Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo all closed

SANITATION

The following areas retain regular curbside schedules:

Auburn

Davis

El Dorado Hills

Elk Grove

Folsom

Roseville

Sacramento City

Sacramento County

Winters

Woodland

TRANSPORTATION

Parking meters enforced

Rail service:

Regional Transit – operating on Sunday schedule

Amtrak and BART – operating on Sunday schedule

Capital Corridor - operating on Saturday schedule

Caltrain – operating on regular schedule

Regional Transit buses –- operating on Sunday schedule

Paratransit – operating on regular schedule

South County Transit – no service

E-tran – no service

Delta Breeze – no service

BlueGo - Route 19 not in service, Routes 20 and 21 operating on weekend schedule

Lincoln Transit - not in service

Placer Transit – in service

Tahoe Area Regional Transit – operating on regular schedule

Roseville Transit – not in service

Placer Commuter Express buses – not in service

Yolobus – Routes 35, 40, 42A/B, 211, 212, 215 and 240 will operate on a weekend schedule

Unitrans – Amtrak weekend service

