What’s closed for MLK holiday

Here is what’s closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the Sacramento region on Monday, January 16, 2017.
GOVERNMENT OFFICES
Federal closed
State closed
County office in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo all closed
City offices, federal and state courts, post offices all closed
BANKS
Closed
EDUCATION
Libraries
Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo all closed
SANITATION
The following areas retain regular curbside schedules:
Auburn
Davis
El Dorado Hills
Elk Grove
Folsom
Roseville
Sacramento City
Sacramento County
Winters
Woodland
TRANSPORTATION
Parking meters enforced
Rail service:
Regional Transit – operating on Sunday schedule
Amtrak and BART – operating on Sunday schedule
Capital Corridor - operating on Saturday schedule
Caltrain – operating on regular schedule
Regional Transit buses –- operating on Sunday schedule
Paratransit – operating on regular schedule
South County Transit – no service
E-tran – no service
Delta Breeze – no service
BlueGo - Route 19 not in service, Routes 20 and 21 operating on weekend schedule
Lincoln Transit - not in service
Placer Transit – in service
Tahoe Area Regional Transit – operating on regular schedule
Roseville Transit – not in service
Placer Commuter Express buses – not in service
Yolobus – Routes 35, 40, 42A/B, 211, 212, 215 and 240 will operate on a weekend schedule
Unitrans – Amtrak weekend service
