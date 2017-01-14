Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling

The Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District's "Trailcam" spotted an albino fawn on land just west of Cosumnes River College. The coloration is extremely rare in the species. Some have considered them sacred, and they are protected in many states.
Damon Flenaugh says he believes police officers should be more humane in how they deal with people. Police say his brother, Dazion Flenaugh, was armed with knives and had methamphetamine in his system when he was shot dead by officers. Police originally placed Dazion in a police car without arresting him before he ran off and tried to enter people's homes, at one point wielding a pickax.