Local

January 15, 2017 10:53 AM

Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.

1) Does this website make it too easy to find someone?

Want to know where a judge lives? The names of the mayor’s kids? The home addresses and ages of some former county sheriffs?

2) Tahoe residents celebrate – and dig out – from epic winter snowfall

The Tahoe region is bracing for – and cautiously celebrating – more snow to come.

Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

Randy Pench, Sacramento Bee senior photographer, took to the black diamond slopes on Friday wearing a GoPro. Experience a few of his ski runs.

Video by Randy Pench, produced by Sue Morrow The Sacramento Bee

3) The man hired to fix the image of Sacramento police and the heartbreak that brought him here

Is there a more difficult job in Sacramento right now than being the point person for the city in its relationship with two departments – police and fire – that take up huge chunks of the budget?

4) A talker: What is cannabis topical oil? And why is this Rancho Cordova couple so good at making it?

Taking the top prize in the Emerald Cup is considered the cannabis equivalent of winning an Oscar, and a key way to establish clout in California’s medical marijuana economy, which is valued as high as $2.7 billion.

5) Popular on Twitter: UC Davis embroiled in another free-speech controversy

Five years after the pepper-spraying of peaceful protesters swamped UC Davis with negative publicity, another free-speech controversy thrust the normally quiet campus into the national spotlight this weekend.

Controversial Breitbart editor talks to UC Davis crowd and 'recreates' pepper-spraying

Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos returned to the UC Davis campus Saturday for a rally, after a heated protest prompted organizers to cancel his speaking engagement Friday night.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

6) Popular on Facebook: Chando’s Cantina will bring regional dishes from Mexico to the urban grid

This is the first Chando’s on the midtown/downtown grid, and the new concept represents a major departure from the four popular Chando’s Tacos in the area.

7) Popular on video: What is an atmospheric river?

From broken levees south of Sacramento to snowbound streets in the mountains, Northern Californians tried to mop up from this week’s storms on Friday – while bracing for another “atmospheric river” set to hit Tuesday.

What is an atmospheric river?

Atmospheric rivers have a significant impact the U.S. west coast. Snow, rain and flooding due to the weather phenomenon can cause major damage to property.

Patrick Gleason / McClatchy

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Controversial Breitbart editor talks to UC Davis crowd and 'recreates' pepper-spraying

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos