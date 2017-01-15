RT debates beer ads on buses, Sacramento targets traffic-accident injuries, and Pioneer Bridge is peeling again

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans Pause

1:06 Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down

1:32 UC Davis paid to repair its online image

1:49 UC Davis aide: Worse than pepper spray

1:11 UC Davis Provost Ralph Hexter will serve as acting chancellor during Katehi investigation

1:33 Wine, spirits and a thousand years of history are blended at Our Lady of New Clairvaux Abbey

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase